One dead in auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 near Salado

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

SALADO - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening on Interstate 35 near exit 280, according to Salado Fire Chief Shane Berrier.

Salado Fire received a call around 8:43 p.m. in regards to an auto-pedestrian crash.

Officials confirmed with Channel 6 News that the victim passed away, but did not disclose the person's gender or identity.

Berrier said the driver who struck the victim is cooperating with police.

Two southbound lanes are shut down on the highway, but one remains open.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 6 News for updates.

