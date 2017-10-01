One hospitalized after vehicle collides with DPS vehicle

Photo: Texas DPS (Photo: Custom)

LIMESTONE COUNTY - One person was hospitalized early Sunday morning after his truck collided with a DPS trooper vehicle.

Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a DPS trooper was investigating the scene of a minor crash on US 84 near FM 2681, according to Waco DPS Spokesperson D.L. Wilson.

Wilson said the patrol unit had all of its emergency lights activated, and a tow truck was in the process of loading the previously crashed car as the trooper spoke with the driver on the shoulder away from his vehicle. A Chevrolet pick-up traveling on US 84 struck the DPS unit from behind and crashed it into the tow truck, Wilson said.

The trooper, the driver of the car in the original crash, and the tow truck driver were not injured.

However, the driver that struck the DPS unit was seriously injured and flown to Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest. DPS said the driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing his seatbelt. Authorities have not released the man's name yet.

Wilson said alcohol could have played a part in the crash of the pick-up striking the DPS unit.

DPS is investigating the crash.

No further updates were available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they become available.

