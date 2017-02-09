One Killed in Shooting at Round Rock gas station

Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Round Rock PD said the shooting was near the Wag-a-Bag gas station located at 1490 E. Old Settlers Blvd. One person was killed.

The suspect ran off after the shooting, RRPD said. After interviewing several witnesses and reviewing store surveillance video, they obtained a suspect description. Police arrested the suspect, but did not release information as to where police found the person.

The victim's name is not being released until his family is notified.

(© 2017 KCEN)