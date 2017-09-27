BELL COUNTY - A pickup truck rear-ended a flatbed trailer semi-truck Wednesday morning on US 190 near Heidenheimer.
The flatbed, which was not hauling a load, was traveling westbound and turning off 190 when it was struck by the pickup truck around 8 a.m. near the Heidenheimer Church of Christ in Bell County, according to law enforcement.
The pickup truck rolled into a ditch, killing the female driver -- who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
DPS was still investigating the crash, as of late Wednesday morning, and the victim had not been identified.
