One killed, one injured in two separate Waco shootings

One person was killed in a shooting late Sunday night in Waco, according to a press release sent by Waco Police Monday morning.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Park Ave. just after 9:30 p.m., where they found blood and bullet casings, according to the release.

As officers were investigating that scene, they heard more gunshots coming from the area of 26th and Dutton Avenue. Police said they found more bullet casings at that address.

Police later learned a gunshot victim had died at Baylor Scott and White Hospital, and a second victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Police believe both shootings were related. No suspects had been named Monday morning.

