One man dead after boating accident at Stillhouse Hollow Lake

BELTON - A man has been pronounced dead after possibly drowning at Stillhouse Hollow Lake Sunday afternoon.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens said they say discovered a boat sinking just before 5 p.m., and found a man who said his brother was still in the water.

Authorities found the 38-year-old man, and proceeded to bring the man to shore to perform CPR on him.

The man was transported to Seton Medical Center in Killeen, where he later died.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are investigating what cause the boat to sink, and the Bell County Sheriff's office will be investigating the man's death.

