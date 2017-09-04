KCEN
One man dead after single-car rollover, Belton PD investigating

Paul Livengood, KCEN 10:05 PM. CDT September 04, 2017

BELTON - One man has been killed in a single-car rollover crash late Monday evening. 

According to Belton Police, the crash occurred at about 6:47 p.m. at the Interstate 14 and Interstate 35 merge, which caused northbound I-35 and the I-14 merge to temporarily close.

A blue pickup truck was the only vehicle involved.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

