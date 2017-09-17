One man dead in rollover crash off FM 3434/FM1637

WACO - A man was found dead inside his vehicle around 7:50 a.m. Sunday morning due to a car crash, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

The exact time of the crash is not known at this time.

Waco Police believe the vehicle was traveling westbound on FM 3434 when the man failed to stop for a stop sign at FM 1637.

The man continued across FM 1637, struck the raised concrete curbing in the construction zone and continued onto a grass embankment, police said. The vehicle flipped over and in an open field, Swanton said.

According to Swanton, the man was not wearing his seatbelt.

Justice of the Peace Peterson did not order an autopsy on the driver.

The drivers name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

