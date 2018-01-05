One person in hospital after a house fire in Lacy Lakeview

One person is in the hospital after fire fighters from the Lacy Lakeview Fire Department responded to a call at 5:30 a.m.

A family of four was in the house located in the 300 block of South Barbara Street. All family members were able to get out of the house with one person taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will continue to update the story with details as they are made available.

