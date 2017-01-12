Orangutan couple, Cameron Park Zoo welcomes newborn

Oraguntan Mei holding newborn son. Photo: Cameron Park Zoo

WACO - There’s a new addition to the Cameron Park Zoo family!

Zoo officials announced the Mei, the Zoo’s Bornean orangutan gave birth to a baby boy at 12:28 p.m. Thursday.

Orangutans are a critically endangered species and the birth is very important for the zoo. Habitat loss due to deforestation primarily for palm oil production has devastated the population of orangutans in Borneo and Sumatra, according to officials.

The baby began nursing within three minutes after he was born.

Mei and the baby appear to be doing well, according to the Zoo’s primate staff.

This is the second baby for Mei and Kerajaan.





Orangutan couple KJ (left), Mei (Right) will be hosting a baby showe on Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18, 2016. Photo: Cameron Park Zoo

The newborn will remain in the night house for the mother and baby time to bond.

Officials said the zoo will announce when the baby can be seen by the public through the nursery window.

