Organization hopes to help minority business owners grow

The Central Texas African-American Chamber of Commerce is aiming to help minority business owners grow locally and beyond.

They held the organizations first Boss Conference Thursday to look at some of the trends affecting current minority businesses.

From branding to networking, many minority business owners gathered at the city of Waco Multipurpose Center to focus on how to make their business soar.

Business owners from Temple and Killeen also were in attendance. All of them set out to learn better ways to market their business and increase profit.

Along with local politicians, close to 100 people heard speakers discuss some challenges small business owners may face. Challenges like having proper finances to keep businesses afloat.

Laveda Brown is the president of the organization and she said this is simply an opportunity to train and highlight some African-American businesses in the community.

“We decided to have this because it’s much needed,” Brown said. “and there’s a lot of resources in this community that most people don’t know about, so we just wanted to give them an in-depth training and exposure to resources that will help them grow their business.”

Latricia Griffin and Kanitra Walker are both entrepreneurs and single moms.

They took a leap of faith, quit their day jobs and decided to work for themselves.

In order to help their business grow, they felt it necessary to attend the conference to hear about the resources offered to small business owners.

“Since we’ve been here we’ve learned about places that offer different loan procedures for small business, where you don’t have to jump through hoops to get the loans so I’m very thankful for that,” Walker said.

Both moms agree one of the most challenging parts about becoming business owners is having the funds to keep the business afloat.

The organization said it plans to have a Boss Conference gain in 2018.

