Amazon names 20 finalists in second headquarters race
HEADLINES
Updated 12:47 AM. CST
- Grid
- List
- News
Texas' multi-million dollar citrus industry threatened by recent cold snapTexas' multi-million dollar citrus industry threatened by recent cold snap Citrus freezing is "a good thing" according to one South Texas grower as cold weather hits the area.
- News
- 15 hours ago
- Local
Natural gas service appears fully restored in GroesbeckNatural gas service appears fully restored in Groesbeck An electrical outage in Groesbeck Tuesday, forced Atmos Energy to shut down all natural gas services for business and residential customers, according to the City of Groesbeck Facebook page.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
- Politics
Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti heads to trial to face 11 felony chargesTexas Sen. Carlos Uresti heads to trial to face 11 felony charges
- Politics
- 3 hours ago
- Local
Organized crime suspectsOrganized crime suspects
- Local
- 3 minutes ago
- Nation-World
House moves toward vote on bill to avert shutdown but Senate may reject itHouse moves toward vote on bill to avert shutdown but Senate may reject it That tally dramatically increases the chances of a shutdown after Friday's midnight deadline.
- Nation-World
- 17 minutes ago
- Sports
USA Gymnastics terminates agreement with Karolyi Ranch in HuntsvilleUSA Gymnastics terminates agreement with Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville USA Gymnastics has terminated its agreement with the Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville, according to a tweet.
- Sports
- 35 minutes ago
- Nation-World
Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in US helicopter crashZimbabwe opposition leader dies in US helicopter crash The helicopter went down in a mountainous rural area of northern New Mexico.
- Nation-World
- 2 hours ago
- Nation-World
Trump's tweets have overshadowed the impact of his policies at one year inTrump's tweets have overshadowed the impact of his policies at one year in Trump's tweets have been a big part of the headlines during his first 12 months in office.
- Nation-World
- 3 hours ago
- Nation-World
University of Alabama expels student for using racial slurs in online videosUniversity of Alabama expels student for using racial slurs in online videos University President Stuart R. Bell called the videos 'highly offensive and deeply hurtful.'
- Nation-World
- 4 hours ago
- Nation-World
Love in the air: Pope marries couple on papal plane in ChileLove in the air: Pope marries couple on papal plane in Chile It was the first-ever airborne papal wedding.
- Nation-World
- 4 hours ago
- Nation-World
Judge shuts down Larry Nassar's complaints of stressJudge shuts down Larry Nassar's complaints of stress Larry Nassar argued in a letter that he wasn't sure if he could 'mentally' handle listening to dozens of victim-impact statements...the judge wasn't having any of it.
- Nation-World
- 6 hours ago
- Nation-World
Timberlake: I have 'absolutely' made peace with Janet Jackson after Super Bowl incidentTimberlake: I have 'absolutely' made peace with Janet Jackson after Super Bowl incident Timberlake never publicly apologized to Jackson, but said in an interview that he 'absolutely' resolved things more than a decade after the incident.
- Nation-World
- 6 hours ago
- Nation-World
YouTube cracks down on Tide Pod challenge videosYouTube cracks down on Tide Pod challenge videos The video streaming service said its community guidelines prohibit content that encourages dangerous activities that have a risk of causing physical harm.
- Nation-World
- 34 minutes ago
- Crime
Suspect in California deputies' deaths removed from court for outburstSuspect in California deputies' deaths removed from court for outburst A suspect standing trial in the slayings of two Northern California deputies was briefly removed from a courtroom Wednesday after his latest outburst threatening jurors and police.
- Crime
- 8 hours ago
- Nation-World
Has #MeToo gone too far? Aziz Ansari story sparks debateHas #MeToo gone too far? Aziz Ansari story sparks debate The catalyst was the publication of an account by a woman detailing her 2017 encounter with comedian Aziz Ansari.
- Nation-World
- 8 hours ago
-
Nation-World
House moves toward vote on bill to avert shutdown but Senate may reject it
-
Nation-World
Amazon names 20 finalists in second headquarters race
-
Nation-Now
This year's severe flu exposes a serious flaw in our medical system
-
Nation-Now
Re-criminalizing cannabis is worse than 1930s ‘reefer madness'
-
Nation-World
Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in US helicopter crash
-
Nation-World
Trump's tweets have overshadowed the impact of his policies at one year in
-
Nation-World
University of Alabama expels student for using racial slurs in online videos
-
Nation-World
Love in the air: Pope marries couple on papal plane in Chile
-
Nation-World
Judge shuts down Larry Nassar's complaints of stress
-
Daily-Blast-Live
You can now get a subscription box filled with Oreos
-
Nation-World
Timberlake: I have 'absolutely' made peace with Janet Jackson after…
-
Nation-World
YouTube cracks down on Tide Pod challenge videos
-
Nation-World
Has #MeToo gone too far? Aziz Ansari story sparks debate
-
Daily-Blast-Live
4 apps that will actually save you money on food!
-
Nation-World
ICE defends deportation of immigrant who spent nearly 30 years in U.S.
-
Nation-World
401(k) investors: Is the Dow climbing too high, too fast?
-
Nation-World
KFC releases recipes for gravy cocktails
-
Nation-World
Trump presents 'fake news' awards for 10 stories — some of which really…
-
Nation-World
Child in heartbreaking photo dies of aggressive brain cancer
-
Road-to-South-Korea
'You feel like you're there': The simulator guiding Team USA to gold
-
Crime
53 mins ago 3:19 p.m.
Former Fort Hood soldier given 75 years in Good Samaritan's murder
-
Crime
31 mins ago 3:41 p.m.
Local man indicted after police say he egged on shooter in Killeen
-
Local
4 hour ago 12:01 p.m.
Two vehicle crash sends one to the hospital in Waco
-
Crime
3 hour ago 1:28 p.m.
Bell County Grand Jury indicts man for aggravated sexual assault
-
Nation-World
48 mins ago 3:24 p.m.
Amazon names 20 finalists in second headquarters race
-
Local
5 hour ago 11:32 a.m.
Funeral services scheduled Friday for fallen motorcyclist
-
News
15 hour ago 12:47 a.m.
Texas' multi-million dollar citrus industry threatened by recent cold snap
-
-
Local
4 hour ago 12:10 p.m.
Natural gas service appears fully restored in Groesbeck
-
Politics
4 hour ago 12:17 p.m.
Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti heads to trial to face 11 felony charges
-
Local
4 mins ago 4:08 p.m.
Organized crime suspects
-
Nation-World
18 mins ago 3:54 p.m.
House moves toward vote on bill to avert shutdown but Senate may reject it
-
Former soldier given 75 years for murder of Good Samaritan
-
Sports
36 mins ago 3:37 p.m.
USA Gymnastics terminates agreement with Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville
-
Nation-World
2 hour ago 2:08 p.m.
Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in US helicopter crash
-
Nation-World
3 hour ago 1:09 p.m.
Trump's tweets have overshadowed the impact of his policies at one year in
-
Missouri City teen found
-
Nation-World
4 hour ago 11:42 a.m.
University of Alabama expels student for using racial slurs in online videos
-
Nation-World
5 hour ago 11:35 a.m.
Love in the air: Pope marries couple on papal plane in Chile
-
Nation-World
6 hour ago 10:09 a.m.
Judge shuts down Larry Nassar's complaints of stress
-
Nation-World
7 hour ago 9:23 a.m.
Timberlake: I have 'absolutely' made peace with Janet Jackson after…