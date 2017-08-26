KCEN
Over 500 in Bell County experience power outages

KCEN 10:47 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

BELL COUNTY - Oncor reports more than 500 customers in the Bell County area have experienced power outages. 

According to the website, Oncor expects the power to be restored by tomorrow at 6 a.m. 

To report an outage, click here.

 

