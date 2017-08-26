Close Over 500 in Bell County experience power outages KCEN 10:47 PM. CDT August 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BELL COUNTY - Oncor reports more than 500 customers in the Bell County area have experienced power outages. According to the website, Oncor expects the power to be restored by tomorrow at 6 a.m. To report an outage, click here. © 2017 KCEN-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 7-Eleven Robbery suspect Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam' Man dies after violent attack in Killeen More Stories One dead, at least 30 missing as Harvey slams Texas Aug 24, 2017, 10:09 a.m. UPDATES: Assessing Harvey's damage Aug 24, 2017, 1:41 a.m. Waco PD: Major crash on I-35 backs up traffic Aug 26, 2017, 7:04 p.m.
