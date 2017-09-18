Overturned semi closes Marlin Highway

WACO - Around 5:40 a.m. Monday morning, at the 1600 block of Marlin Highway in Waco, a semi-truck overturned spilling scrap medal and debris along the road.

The Waco Police Department responded to the incident, instantly closing all lanes to clean up the highway.

Sargent Thomas of Waco PD has warned commuters to take an alternate route as Marlin Highway will be closed in both directions for at least one hour.

There were reports of minor injuries but no other information has been given at this time. Police are still on scene investigating the cause for the rollover.

