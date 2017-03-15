Paid extras needed for miniseries being filmed in Central Texas

KILLEEN - Brock/Allen Casting, which has found actors for TV shows like Breaking Bad and Prison Break, is casting background extras for a new National Geographic miniseries being filmed in Central Texas.

The miniseries is based on Martha Raddatz's New York Times best-selling book, The Long Road Home, which depicts the eight-hour battle to rescue a First Cavalry Division platoon ambushed on April 4, 2004, which some claim marked a turning point in the Iraq War.

The series will be filmed around Killeen and Fort Hood, with production scheduled to begin in March and continue until July. Applicants do not have to be available for that entire time period. Background actors are only being hired on a per-day, as needed basis.

The casting company is seeking actors of all ages and ethnicities -- to play everyone from babies to grandmothers. There is, however, a high demand for men 18-35 who can play American or Iraqi soldiers. People who can play Army wives and civilians are also being sought. Applicants need to be able to pass a background check to work on post.

All positions are paid! General roles will be paid $64 for eight hours of work, with overtime paid after eight hours. Rates for specialty roles will vary. Military experience is a plus!

If you are interested in being a background actor, email your name and current photo to: longroadhomeba@gmail.com

© 2017 KCEN-TV