Paramount Network to premiere 6-part TV event 'Waco' on Jan. 24

Paul Livengood and Stephen Adams, KCEN 5:09 PM. CST January 05, 2018

In a little less than three weeks, Central Texans will be introduced to the six-part miniseries "Waco," which is set to premiere Jan. 24. 

The Paramount Network program will follow the 51-day standoff between federal agents and the Branch Davidians. The situation escalated into the now-famous fatal siege at the Mount Carmel Center in 1993.

The program will star Michael Shannon as FBI Negotiator Gary Noesner and Taylor Kitsch as religious sect leader David Koresh.

Shannon's most notable work includes his two Academy Award nominated performances in Revolutionary Road (2008) and Nocturnal Animals (2016), and also his role as Nelson Van Alden in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, which earned him three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Meanwhile, Kitsch is widely known as Tim Riggins in the TV-series Friday Night Lights and has also appeared as the lead actor in John Carter and Battleship

See the full trailer below.

