Chinese restaurant repeatedly closed for illness by parents charged in Ashley Zhao's death

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Chinese restaurant where 5-year-old Ashley Zhao was found dead Tuesday had been repeatedly closed by her parents due to illness.
"I'm sorry. We are not open right now," a post on Ang's Cuisine Facebook page declared. "We will try to open later on during the day, if she (wife) feels better. I will post, if anything changes."
This was a recurring theme for Ang's Cuisine that stretches back several years. Scrolling through their Facebook page shows a large portion of posts were related to closing the restaurant.
"I'm sorry, we are not open today. My wife is still not feeling well," another post on a different date stated. "She will try some gas-x today and see how it goes. I am too worn out from opening up by myself for the pass 2 days. We will be closed today."
It's inside this restaurant on Portage Street NW where authorities found Ashley's dead body concealed after she was initially reported as missing.
Both parents -- Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao -- have been charged in her death, each being held on $5 million bond in the Stark County Jail. They will be back in court Jan. 19 for a preliminary hearing.
Below you will find a series of screenshots from the restaurant's Facebook page that show the repeated illness-related closures.
