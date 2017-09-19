Parents of Bell County commissioner killed in fatal Temple wreck

(Photo: Visuals Unlimited, Inc./Carol & Mike Werner/Getty Images)

A married elderly couple died in a three-vehicle crash on South 5th Street near Fryers Creek Drive in Temple Monday morning, according to the Temple Police Department.

The couple was severely injured in their compact vehicle, then transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple where they were pronounced dead a short time later, according to a police official.

No specific details about the nature or cause of the collision were released by investigators, as of early Tuesday afternoon. However, a police officer confirmed the Temple Police Department's Traffic Unit was investigating the fatal crash.

A government official in Bell County further confirmed the victims were the parents of Bell County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann.

