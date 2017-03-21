Pedestrian struck by numerous vehicles in Killeen was wanted for pharmacy robberies

Police confirmed the identity Tuesday of the man who was struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 14, formerly known as 190, over the weekend in Killeen.

KPD said the man was 44-year-old Darrel Glen Kees. According to the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5, Kees was wanted in connection with a string of hydrocodone thefts from pharmacies in the Houston-area. Kees was charged with aggravated robbery in Harris County 182nd Court.

On Saturday, the Constable's Office said Kees led Bellmead Police on a short pursuit on a county road north of Waco, but he got away. Killeen Police found him lying on the ground near the Trimmier Exit off-ramp later Saturday night. From there, he was transported the hospital.

His current condition was not immediately clear.

