Pedestrian struck by 'numerous vehicles' in Killeen

KILLEEN - A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition this weekend after he was struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 14 in Killeen.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 11:22 p.m. Saturday. When Killeen Police officers responded, they found a man lying in the road. A medical helicopter then transported the victim to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.

"Officers were told the pedestrian was on the westbound side of I-14, when he was hit by numerous vehicles traveling westbound," Killeen Police Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the vehicles involved stopped after hitting the man.

"Information will be released as it becomes available," Miramontez said.

The crash is under investigation.

© 2017 KCEN-TV