"Person of interest" sought in unsolved Killeen homicide

KILLEEN - The Killeen Police Department is requesting help locating a person of interest in connection with an unsolved homicide.

On Nov. 9, 2015, Robert Byrd Jr., 31, died of a gunshot wound he suffered in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive in Killeen.

On Wednesday, Killeen Police said they needed help finding Arsenio Joseph Griffin, a "person of interest," linked to the ongoing investigation.

Detectives said anyone with information on Griffin's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit a tip online by clicking here. All tips are anonymous. If you tip leads to an arrest of the person responsible for the homicide, you could be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

© 2017 KCEN-TV