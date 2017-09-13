Persons of Interest sought by police in stolen championship rings case

Academy Bees Softball's last out against Grandview before going to state. (Photo: KCEN)

TEMPLE - Temple Police are searching for two persons of interest who may know the whereabouts of the stolen Academy Softball State Championship Rings.

Brendon Bolsins, 28, is believed to be in the Belton area and 46-year-old Marcus Knotts is believed to be homeless and hanging around the Ave G area in Temple.

The rings were stolen from under the seat of Head Softball Coash Gus Beuershausen’s pick-up truck while it was parked outside his apartment complex in Temple last week.

A total of 24 rings worth nearly $7,500 were stolen.

The varsity girls’ softball team won their first state championship in school history this spring.

Anyone with information about Bolsins or Knotts is asked to contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477

