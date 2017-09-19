Pflugerville woman arrested after border officers seize over $518K in crystal meth

Packages containing 26 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Point of Entry. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

LAREDO, TEXAS - Officers seized more than $518,000 in alleged crystal methamphetamine over the weekend they said was found in a Pflugerville woman's vehicle, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday.

The CBP said the seizure occurred on Sunday at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo when an officer referred the vehicle driven by the woman for a secondary examination. Officers said 33 packages allegedly containing 26 pounds of aged crystal methamphetamine was discovered upon canine inspection.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized and the driver, a U.S. citizen whose name was not initially released, was arrested, the CBP said. Her case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

"This seizure was an excellent interception made by our CBP officers,” said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry, in a press release. “I congratulate the officers for demonstrating the highest standard of vigilance by disrupting the flow of illicit narcotics into our country.”

