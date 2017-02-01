Phishing email compromises Belton ISD employees' personal info

Email generic (Photo: cosmin4000, Custom)

BELTON - Nearly 1,700 former and current Belton ISD employees' personal information was compromised Friday.

District officials said a targeted “spear phishing” email message had been sent to a Business Office employee requesting information.

The email was sent in Belton ISD’s Superintendent Susan Kincannon’s name and the message requested copies of W-2’s, which includes all employees’ personal information. Information for current and former employees for the 2016 calendar year who had opted to receive printed W-2’s was attached and sent in a reply by the employee.

The FBI, IRS, state taxing authorities, and local police have been alerted about the incident. Affected employee’s tax returns will be monitored for the purposes of attempting to prevent fraudulent tax refunds from being paid out.

Employees were also offered a complimentary two-year membership of Experian’s ProtectMyID Alert, a product that helps detect possible misuse of personal information.

