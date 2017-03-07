Pier 1 announces new rug and pillow line by Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines. Photo: Pier1Imports

FORT WORTH - The 'Fixer Upper' empire continues to expand as Pier 1 Imports announced Monday that a new line of rugs and pillows from Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines will be offered online and in stores this spring.

More than 40 rugs and pillows will be available in store, with more than 110 additional styles and size extensions available online.

Each pillow and rug was inspired by Gaines’ simple and fresh style, according to a company press release. Gaines partnered with award winning rug and pillow manufacture, Loloi to create the assortment.

Cathy David, Executive Vice President of Merchandising for Pier 1 imports said they are delighted to bring this remarkable collection from Magnolia Home to Pier 1 Imports.

“We hope this assortment of plush, durable fabrics and rustic wool blends will continue to inspire our customers to discover endless possibilities for their home,” David said.

Products are currently available on pier1.com and will be available in stores April 17.

