Plants Come Alive at the Temple Civic Theatre

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

A cult classic is coming to the Temple Civic Theatre in the form of Little Shop of Horrors. Originally a film from the 60s that gained traction with the performance of a very young Jack Nicholson who plays a very disturbed undertaker.

The play is set inside a florist's and involves a carnivorous plant that has a taste for humans. The production is filled with musical acts so people will get some interesting themed songs throughout the play.

The Temple Civic Theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary and will be revisiting productions from years gone by during the year. The play begins this Friday March 31st and goes until Monday April 09.

