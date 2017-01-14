Pole fires knock out power to more than 1,000 in Bell County

Fog and moist weather caused at least three pole fires that knocked out power to more than 1,000 Oncor customers in Little River Academy on Saturday.

Weather conditions affected the insulation on a handful of electrical poles in Bell County, causing the wires to touch the wood poles and ignite at least three small fires, Oncor Area Manager Casey Simpson told Channel Six.

The pole fires caused outages, which began around 6:50 a.m. and lasted until the early afternoon. The final repair was made around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Simpson said.

In addition to the outages in Little River Academy, disruptions were also confirmed in Temple, Bartlett and Holland.

(© 2017 KCEN)