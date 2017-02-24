Police arrest 3 after fugitive found under house

Gabriella Ramirez (Top Left), Jordan Ortiz (Bottom Left), Jose Pardo (Right)

WACO - A man wanted by police was found hiding under a Waco house Thursday evening.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers were serving a warrant in the 3900 block of Cobbs Drive for 27-year-old Jose Pardo.

He was found hiding under the home, and allegedly had 75 grams of cocaine and 37 grams of marijuana with him.





Gabriella Ramirez, 25, and Jordan Ortiz, 22 were also arrested for helping Pardo to hide.

Ramirez was also charged with endangering a child.

