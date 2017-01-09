Police arrest Copperas Cove store robbery suspects

(Left) Raevonte Dae’Jour Pinckney, 19 of Killeen, (Right) Desmond Coakley, 17 of Harker Heights. Suspected of robbing Copperas Cove store. Photo: Copperas Cove Police Department

COPPERAS COVE - Two suspects were arrested in connection to an aggravated robbery last week at the Family Food Mart located at 2000 Urbantke Lane.

Around 9:18 p.m. on January 2, officers learned that two suspects entered business and approached the clerk. The two suspects later identified as 19-year-old Raevonte Dae’Jour Pinckney of Killeen and 17-year-old Desmond Coakley of Harker Heights brandished handguns and demanded money.

Raevonte Dae’Jour Pinckney. Photo: Copperas Cove Police Deparment

Desmond Coakley . Photo: Copperas Cove Police Department

Pinckney was arrested last Thursday by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Coakely was arrested by Harker Heights Police on Friday.

No injuries were reported to the clerk during the robbery.

