Police arrest Copperas Cove store robbery suspects

COPPERAS COVE - Two suspects were arrested in connection to an aggravated robbery last week at the Family Food Mart located at 2000 Urbantke Lane.
Around 9:18 p.m. on January 2, officers learned that two suspects entered business and approached the clerk. The two suspects later identified as 19-year-old Raevonte Dae’Jour Pinckney of Killeen and 17-year-old Desmond Coakley of Harker Heights brandished handguns and demanded money.
Pinckney was arrested last Thursday by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Coakely was arrested by Harker Heights Police on Friday.
No injuries were reported to the clerk during the robbery.
