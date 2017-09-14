KCEN
Police detains man who tried to enter Killeen school

Brandon Gray, KCEN 4:27 PM. CDT September 14, 2017

KILLEEN - A man is in police custody after he tried to enter Pershing Park Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

The Killeen Police Department spokesperson said a shirtless unkown man was causing commotion in the parking lot. 

He entered the front lobby yelling and then left the building when he was confronted.

Killeen ISD Police and Killeen PD officers chased the man down and detained him at a nearby apartment complex.

No charges have been filed at this time.  

The school was on lockdown for 30 minutes. 

