Police ID additional suspect in pawn shop robbery case

Paris Keith McCallum, 19 Photo: Copperas Cove Police Department

COPPERAS COVE - Police have identified another suspect in connection to the robbery of Action Pawn #3 in the 1100 block of East Business Hwy 190.

Officials said they would like to know the whereabouts of 19-year-old Paris Keith McCallum. He is 5’11” and 154 pounds.

Killeen and Harker Heights Police department assisted the Copperas Cove Police Department in identifying McCallum as a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or submit a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

