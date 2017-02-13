Police identify Fort Hood soldier found dead at residence

KILLEEN - Officials identified the soldier who was found unresponsive Feb. 6 at her off-post residence in Killeen as Staff Sgt. Christie Marie Anderson,44.

Killeen police are currently investigating the situation and say circumstances to her death are unclear at this time.

Staff Sgt. Anderson entered active-duty military service in August 2007 as a multi channel transmission systems operator-maintainer. She was assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood since October 2014. She was deployed in support of Operation New Dawn from Feb. 2011 to Nov. 2011.

Her awards and decorations include Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, three Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, three Overseas Service Ribbons and Driver and Mechanic Badge with wheeled vehicle.

