Police identify teen who drowned at Mill Pond Park in San Saba

SAN SABA - San Saba Police have identified a teen who drowned in Mill Pond Park Sunday night.

The victim was Justin Germer, 18, whose driver's license address was in Lampasas. But, authorities said he was most recently staying with an aunt and uncle in Richland Springs, a small town in the western part of San Saba County.

Investigators believe Germer got into deep water, where he began to struggle around 3 p.m. Sunday. An older sister said Germer could not swim, according to police. First responders recovered his body early Sunday evening, and he was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m.

His body was sent to Lockhart for an autopsy, but only as a precautionary measure.

"We do not suspect any foul play," San Saba Police Chief Ray Riggs said Monday.

The Mill Pond Park is a city-run park, where swimmers are allowed to swim at their own risk. Posted signs remind park-goers no lifeguard is on duty.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is investigating the drowning, with assistance from San Saba Police.

© 2017 KCEN-TV