Police investigate fatal auto-ped crash at store parking lot

Brandon Gray, KCEN 9:27 PM. CDT October 03, 2017

WACO - Waco police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Monday evening in a convenience store parking lot in 1234 N. 18th street.

Officials said officers responded to the call after 6:00 p.m. and found a vehicle struck a man while in the store’s parking lot.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White where he died shortly after midnight Wednesday.

He has been identified, but his name will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene

Waco Police accident reconstruction detective is investigating the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made. 

