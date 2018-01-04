Police investigate shooting in Waco

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

Waco Police are investigating a late Thursday afternoon shooting at 2405 Waco Dr.

According to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton, multiple rounds were fired. One of the victims was shot at -- but not hit, Sgt. Swanton said.

In the barrage of bullets, a vehicle was hit multiple times, according to police.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

