Police investigating shooting of woman at Killeen motel

KILLEEN - Killeen Police are investigating a late-night shooting of a 23-year-old woman Wednesday at the Liberty 6 Motel located at 526 E. Veteran’s memorial Boulevard.

Police arrived to the scene at 11:04 in reference to a shots fired call.

Officials said they found all parties involved had fled the scene.

The victim was found at Metroplex hospital and was later transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, officials said.

Authorities describe the suspects as a black male wearing all white clothing and a black female wearing all white clothing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

© 2017 KCEN-TV