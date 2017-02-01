Police investigating child luring incidents in Round Rock & Pflugerville

Pflugerville child luring suspect sketch is on the left and Round Rock child luring suspect sketch is on the right

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - Police in Pflugerville and Round Rock have asked for the public's help to identify a suspect or suspects invovled in attempted child-luring incidents in the last month.

According to Pflugerville Police, on January 4, a man tried to give a ride to an 11-year-old girl on the 17000 block of Tortoise Street. The child was walking home from school when she was approached. Police described the wanted man as 50-60 years old, average build, black and grey hair, short facial hair and spoke with a Hispanic accent.

Round Rock Police said a similar incident happened on January 13 on the 900 block of McNeil Road. According to Round Rock PD, a girl was walking home from school when a car passed by her, turned around, and then the man approached her and grabbed her.

RRPD said the girl was able to escape from the man's grip and ran away. In the Round Rock incident, police described the man as 30-40 years old, medium build with a round stomach, medium complexion, short curly hair, with a goatee and tattoos on his forearm.

If you have any information about the incidents, call Pflugerville Police at 512-670-5700.

(© 2017 KVUE)