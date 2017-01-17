Police looking to speak with woman about the murder of Jason Munayco

Killeen Police are looking to speak with Danielle Knight. They said she may have important information about the murder of Jason Munayco. Photo: Killeen Police Department

KILLEEN - Killeen police would like to speak with a woman about the murder of the December Murder of Jason Francisco Munayco.

Officials said they believe Danielle Knight has information that would be pertinent to the murder investigation where Munayco was found dead on December 8, 2016 in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about Munayco’s death or knows the whereabouts of Knight to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

