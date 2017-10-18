Police officers take the stand on day six of Twin Peaks Biker Trial

Day six of the Twin Peaks Biker Trial continued Wednesday for Christopher Jake Carrizal.

Carrizal is the president of the Dallas Chapter Bandido's. He is facing several charges including directing activities of a street gang following the May 2015 Twin Peaks shootout that left nine people dead.

Waco Police Sergeant Stephen Drews took the stand and prosecutors were trying to prove whether police could have prevented the shooting from happening. According to Drews, Waco Police had no idea that there was going to be a shootout.

During his testimony Drews said they thought there was going to be a few fist fights. He even told some officers that the day would be easy overtime. He said he had a probationary officer riding with a field training officer that day, and would have never had the inexperienced officer there if he knew what was about to go down.

"If we had expected there to be a shootout we would not have been in our light body armor." Drews said. "If we would have known we were going into a shootout, we would have had our armor carrier. We would have had our heavy vest on. We would have been geared up all of the way to prepare for a shootout."

Also on the stand was the owner and an employee of Oasis Bar in Midlothian, Texas. They testified Bandido support groups and the Cossacks had a big verbal altercation at the bar during one of their bike nights. They said the groups were trying to claim territory there. They also said police from three counties had to control the situation and eventually they had to stop bike nights from happening.

Prosecutors spent the rest of the afternoon trying to prove to the jury the Bandidos and the Cossacks were rival biker gangs with a violent history.

Lorena Police officer Craig Disney was called to the witness stand and told the jury a Cossack was among the people who attacked a Bandido on the interstate in March of 2015. One truck stop employee said she saw a Bandido beat her cousin, who was a Cossack, with a hammer.

An undercover Department of Public Safety agent took the stand, and testified he worked with Waco Police to set up surveillance at Twin Peaks. He was monitoring the camera before the shooting happened.

"Most likely if we would have known this was going to occur, we would not have been involved in this." The agent said. "Our SWAT team would have been in Waco supplementing the Waco swat team."

Video was shown of Twin Peaks the morning the shooting happened. In the video, Cossacks and Bandidos are seen standing around Twin Peaks, and eventually Cossacks starting jumping over the railing on the patio right as shots were being fired.

The DPS agent says he believes the Cossacks are just as responsible for the shooting as the Bandidos.

Court resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.

