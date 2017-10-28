Police: One person injured in late night shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, TEXAS - One person was injured in a late night shooting in Temple.

According to police, officers were called to the scene after multiple reports of gunshots near the area of West Adams avenue and North 5th street.

Police say there is evidence of multiple shots fired, and it appears to have occurred at the time a party was going on at a home in the neighborhood.

At last check police were still looking for the shooter. The gunshot victim is believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

