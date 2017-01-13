NOLANVILLE - Police are responding to a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Ave H.
Nolanville PD and Bell County have responded to a shooting in Nolanville on the 1000 block of Ave. H. Bell County says one person has died. pic.twitter.com/f8YlcPi1xi— Andrew Moore (@MooreKCEN) January 13, 2017
Officials said the shooting happened around 11:00 a.m.
Nolanville Police is handling the investigation.
