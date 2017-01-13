KCEN
Close

1 dead after shooting at a Nolanville home

KCEN 12:36 PM. CST January 13, 2017

NOLANVILLE - Police are responding to a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Ave H.

 

Officials said the shooting happened around 11:00 a.m.

Nolanville Police is handling the investigation. 

Refresh for updates. 

(© 2017 KCEN)

KCEN

Nolanville family loses 30 animals in barn fire

KCEN

Guns stolen from Nolanville Police Department were left out, source says

KCEN

Guns stolen from Nolanville Police station

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories