NAVARRO COUNTY - UPDATE

Tim Wylie, who went missing early Sunday morning, was found safe in Dawson. He has returned to his home.

Original Story

Police are searching for a missing man in Navarro County.

Tim Wylie was last seen around 12:20 a.m. near Dawson. He is described as 5 foot 10 weighing about 150 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

A canine unit was out looking for him in Navarro County. Sheriff's deputies, emergency management workers and drones joined the search as well.



Police ask if you have any information about Wylie's whereabouts to please contact Navarro County Sheriff's office at (903)-654-3002. A picture of Wylie is included below.

Missing Person - Timothy Wylie "Tim" 5' 7" 150 Brown hair Hazel eyes last seen at 1220 am this date at 100 NW CR 3175 near Dawson. #dfwnews pic.twitter.com/ZB7wgjXzCE — Navarro County OEM (@NavarroOEM) March 5, 2017

