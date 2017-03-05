KCEN
Missing Navarro County man found safe

Tim Wylie was last spotted around 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning near Dawson.

Katie Grovatt, KCEN 8:19 PM. CST March 05, 2017

NAVARRO COUNTY - UPDATE
 
Tim Wylie, who went missing early Sunday morning, was found safe in Dawson. He has returned to his home. 
 
Original Story
 
Police are searching for a missing man in Navarro County. 
 
Tim Wylie was last seen around 12:20 a.m. near Dawson. He is described as 5 foot 10 weighing about 150 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. 
 
A canine unit was out looking for him in Navarro County. Sheriff's deputies, emergency management workers and drones joined the search as well. 

Police ask if you have any information about Wylie's whereabouts to please contact Navarro County Sheriff's office at (903)-654-3002. A picture of Wylie is included below. 

