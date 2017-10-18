Police search for suspects after Lions Club Park robbery

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Killeen police are looking for suspects involved in a robbery at Lions Club Park Monday night.

Officials said officers were dispatched at 8:40 p.m. to MetroPlex Hospital about an alleged assault that took place 20 minutes earlier at the park.

The victim told officers they were walking the exercise path at the park when they were approached by three to four men. When the victim was trying to enter their vehicle, the suspects assaulted them and took a backpack from the vehicle, they told police.

According to the victim’s statements, the suspects could only be described as black males wearing sweatshirts, hoodies, and basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

© 2017 KCEN-TV