Police searching for armed and dangerous man
Killeen Police officials said Saturday they are searching for a man they believe to be connected to a series of robberies committed between Oct. 15 and Oct. 27. Police said the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
KCEN 10:17 PM. CDT October 28, 2017
