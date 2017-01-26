KCEN
Police searching for bank robbery suspect

KCEN 1:59 PM. CST January 26, 2017

WACO - Police are looking for a suspect that robbed the first community Bank around noon Thursday in the 1300 block of North Valley Mills Road.

Officials said a man walked in to the bank, gave the teller a note, and fled the establishment with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 254-753-4357.

