Police searching for bank robbery suspect

WACO - Police are looking for a suspect that robbed the first community Bank around noon Thursday in the 1300 block of North Valley Mills Road.
Officials said a man walked in to the bank, gave the teller a note, and fled the establishment with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 254-753-4357.
(© 2017 KCEN)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs