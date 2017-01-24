Police searching for four people suspected in robbing Waco Walgreens' pharmacy

WACO - Police are searching for four men who allegedly robbed a Walgreens' pharmacy early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 4100 block of Bosque Blvd just before 5 a.m. According to police the four men went into the pharmacy area and then forced an employee to the ground.

The suspects stole drugs and cash.

Police are looking for the suspects who they say got away in a light colored, two-toned vehicle.

If you have any information on the robbery or the suspects whereabouts you are asked to call police.

