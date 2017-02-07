Police searching for two men who assaulted and robbed a pizza delivery driver

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BELTON - Police are searching for two men who assaulted and robbed a pizza delivery driver Monday evening in Belton.

Belton police said the driver was making his delivery around 10:47 p.m. to the 1200 block of Highland Drive when he was robbed by two men wearing ski masks. One man struck the victim before they both took his cash and pizza. They then fled to nearby Belle Oak Apartments police said.

The victim said one of the attackers was a black man and the other was a Hispanic man with green eyes, wearing a blue shirt under a black hood with white sketcher shoes. Anybody with information about these two men are asked to call the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840.

