KILLEEN - Killeen police are investigating a possible kidnapping of a toddler late Saturday night.

Officers say a 3-year-old boy identified as Jamal Powell, was taken by a man and woman at 11:59 p.m. They were told that Lanae Hoskins and James Harris stole an undisclosed amount of money and a vehicle at gunpoint at the residence 4807 Golden Gate Drive before fleeing with the child.

Police say Hoskins and Harris drove off with Jamal in a 2015 gray Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates. The vehicle is described to have dark tint windows, stock rims and damage to the right front driver and passenger doors.

Jamal's legal guardian believes Hoskins and Harris are possibly headed to an unknown location in Louisiana.

Jamal Powell was last seen wearing a white onesie with an unknown pattern and is described as a dark skinned black male.

Police are asking if anyone knows the whereabouts of Jamal Powell, Lanae Hoskins or James Harris, to contact them at 254-501-8830.

