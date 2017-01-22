Possible tornado demolishes homes in Harrison County

Scottsville Home

HARRISON COUNTY - A possible tornado wreaked havoc while sweeping through Texas, damaging many homes in the eastern region of the state including Harrison County.

At least eight homes were seriously damaged in Scottsville although no injuries were reported.

Crews spent all day Sunday removing downed trees and fixing power lines.

The storms hit the state just a week after four tornadoes destroyed many homes in Whitney and other areas in the Central Texas region.

.

(© 2017 KCEN)