Potbelly Sandwich Shop will open Killeen location

KILLEEN - Potbelly Sandwich Shop will soon open a location near Fort Hood in Killeen.

The eatery, known for its sandwiches and salads, has become a popular lunch stop near Baylor in Waco.

The Killeen location will employ more than two dozen workers, from sandwich makers to managers.

"I'm thrilled to open the first Potbelly shop in Killeen, and I know it's a lunch experience our military community will love," said the Killeen location's General Manager Tabatha Drake, who brings 16 years of local food service and management experience.

A pre-opening event is scheduled for March 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a $5 donation, guests will get a meal, and their proceeds will benefit Variety’s Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children. The restaurant officially opens for business the following day, on March 21.

© 2017 KCEN-TV